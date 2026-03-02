Early voting expands to all of Chicago’s 50 Wards for 2026 primary election

The Brief Early voting expands to locations in each of Chicago's 50 wards on Monday for the March 17 primary election. Voters can cast their ballots seven days a week at any of the early voting locations. Election Day is March 17.



Early voting for the 2026 primary election is expanding on Monday across all of Chicago’s 50 wards and suburban Cook County.

With Election Day just over two weeks away, voters in Chicago will be able to cast their ballots within their own ward starting on Monday.

Key offices at the local, state and federal level are on the ballot in the 2026 elections. This month’s primary election will determine who will appear on the ballot in November’s general election.

What to Know:

Chicago voters will be able to cast their ballot at any voting site in the city. Each early voting location is ADA compliant, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Voters can choose to vote in one of 12 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Tagalog, Gujarati, Urdu, Arabic, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Voting hours at the 50 ward sites will take place weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Election Day, which is March 17.

Early voting locations

Here is where the early voting sites in each ward are located:

Ward 1: Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 2: Near North Library, 310 W. Division St.

Ward 3: Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

Ward 4: Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 5: Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

Ward 6: Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.

Ward 7: Trumball Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

Ward 8: Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9: Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

Ward 10: Vodak East-Side Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

Ward 11: McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Ward 12: McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

Ward 13: Clearing Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Ward 14: Archer Heights Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

Ward 15: Brighton Park Community Campus (Park No. 596), 4830 S. Western Ave.

Ward 16: Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

Ward 17: Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Ward 18: Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ward 19: Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Ward 20: Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

Ward 21: West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

Ward 22: Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 23: St. Fraustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

Ward 24: St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Bv.

Ward 25: Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

Ward 26: Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

Ward 27: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

Ward 28: Malcolm X College – West Campus, 4624 W. Madison St.

Ward 29: Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Ward 30: Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Ward 31: Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 32: Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 33: American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainslie St.

Ward 34: UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

Ward 35: Northeastern Illinois University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Ward 36: West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

Ward 37: West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 38: Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39: North Park Village Admin Building, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 40: Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41: Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

Ward 42: Historic Lawson House, 803 N. Dearborn St.

Ward 43: Lincoln Park Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Ward 44: Advocate IL Masonic Medical Center, 814 W. Nelson St.

Ward 45: Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N. Elston Ave.

Ward 46: Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Ward 47: Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48: Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Ward 49: Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

Ward 50: Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

The downtown Chicago early voting locations are also open at 137 S. State Street and 69 W. Washington St. on the sixth floor.

For more information on voting in the City of Chicago, visit chicagoelections.gov.

For more information on voting in suburban Cook County, visit cookcountyclerkil.gov.

Download the Board of Election Commission flyer with early voting locations and information here.