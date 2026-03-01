Pedestrian killed in I-55 crash in Chicago’s southwest suburbs, ISP says

The Brief A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on I-55 in suburban Romeoville. A second crash involved three cars, but no injuries. ISP is investigating the initial crash.



A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 55 in Chicago’s southwest suburbs early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the I-55 southbound lanes near Weber Road in Romeoville, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene around 12:39 a.m. for the crash. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where they died.

A second crash involved three other vehicles, but no one was injured.

Southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was diverted onto Illinois Route 53. Troopers reopened those lanes by a little after 5 a.m.

ISP is investigating the crash.