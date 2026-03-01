Pedestrian killed in I-55 crash in Chicago’s southwest suburbs, ISP says
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 55 in Chicago’s southwest suburbs early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened in the I-55 southbound lanes near Weber Road in Romeoville, according to the Illinois State Police.
Troopers responded to the scene around 12:39 a.m. for the crash. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where they died.
A second crash involved three other vehicles, but no one was injured.
Southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was diverted onto Illinois Route 53. Troopers reopened those lanes by a little after 5 a.m.
ISP is investigating the crash.