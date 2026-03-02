Woman critically hurt in stabbing during Chicago fight, man in custody

The Brief A 53-year-old woman was stabbed during a fight Sunday in the Austin neighborhood. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was arrested, and a knife was recovered.



A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed during a fight late Sunday night on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 10:53 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lamon Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the woman was involved in a fight with a 30-year-old man when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times across her body.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officers found the man and took him into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the fight was about or whether the two knew each other.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating.