Driver charged with DUI after striking IDOT truck on I-57

The Brief An SUV sideswiped an IDOT truck early Monday on I-57 near 127th Street. State police said the driver failed to move over for emergency vehicles. No injuries were reported, and the driver faces multiple charges, including DUI.



A driver was charged with driving under the influence after sideswiping an Illinois Department of Transportation truck early Monday on Interstate 57 in south suburban Cook County.

What we know:

The crash happened about 3:44 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police. Troopers said an ISP squad car was stopped on the right shoulder during a traffic stop with emergency lights activated, with an IDOT truck parked behind it, also with lights on.

Police said the SUV failed to move over and struck the IDOT truck. No injuries were reported.

The SUV driver was charged with driving under the influence, violating Scott’s Law, having no valid insurance along with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage. The investigation remains ongoing.