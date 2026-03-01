2 Chicago police cars crash on SW Side, sending 3 officers to hospital, CPD says

The Brief Two Chicago police cars crashed on the city's Southwest Side around midnight on Sunday. Three officers were hospitalized with minor injuries as a result of the crash. Police did not provide further details.



A crash between two Chicago police cars sent three officers to the hospital on the city’s Southwest Side overnight.

What we know:

The crash happened a little before midnight on Sunday in the 3900 block of W. Cermak Road, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Both marked CPD cars were responding to a call for service when they crashed into each other at an intersection.

Three male officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

CPD provided no further details on the cause of the crash.