Valparaiso student says concussion changed his life as family sues school district

The Brief A Valparaiso teenager and his father say a football-related concussion has left him with lasting neurological and vision problems that may prevent him from returning to a traditional high school. The Solomon family filed a lawsuit against Valparaiso Community Schools, alleging the district failed to properly respond after Malakai Solomon suffered a concussion during football practice on Feb. 2, 2026. The family also says they have endured months of harassment and threats since the injury and are now considering moving out of the community.



Nearly five months after suffering a concussion during a football practice, 15-year-old Malakai Solomon says his life has been turned upside down.

The backstory:

The lawsuit alleges Valparaiso Community Schools failed to properly respond after the injury and did not adequately address the family's concerns as Malakai continued experiencing serious medical complications. His father, Jason Solomon, said the concussion has resulted in repeated hospital visits, neurological testing and ongoing treatment.

"For myself as a parent, it's been a living nightmare watching my son not being able to function due to his health," Jason Solomon said. "He's had multiple episodes. He's been in and out of Riley's (Children's Hospital)."

Malakai said doctors have told him the concussion affected his vision and that he may never be able to return to a traditional high school.

"I just want to be a normal kid again and just be able to play football, just have friends, get good grades and just go on with my life," Malakai said. "I can't do that right now."

He said doctors have warned he may need to attend a school for visually impaired students if his condition does not improve.

"It's all linked," Malakai said of his concussion. "That concussion was so bad that it affected my vision."

Jason Solomon also alleges his son has been subjected to harassment from other students following the injury, including online messages, death threats and anti-Semitic messages. The family says someone also photographed Malakai while he was sitting in a doctor's office waiting room and later shared the image online. Jason Solomon said the harassment has changed nearly every aspect of the family's daily life.

"We can't live a normal life," he said. "We have to go out of town to shop."

The family says Malakai has also started counseling because of the emotional toll the situation has taken on him. Jason Solomon said the school district offered three educational options: returning to Valparaiso High School in person, attending an alternative school or enrolling in an online program. He argues none of those options adequately address Malakai's medical needs or safety concerns.

"We're still waiting to hear back," Solomon said. "There's no options right now."

The family says they are now exploring online education outside the district and even relocating from Porter County. It remains unclear how the lawsuit will ultimately be resolved. Fox Chicago searched court records, and lawyers for Valparaiso Community Schools disputes several of the family's allegations. It's also unknown where Malakai will attend school this fall as doctors continue evaluating his neurological and vision issues. The district's long-term educational plan for Malakai also remains unresolved.

Malakai: "They failed me":

When asked what message he would send to the school district, Malakai didn't hesitate.

"They failed me," he said. "They completely and utterly failed me in every single way they could. First they failed me when I got injured. Then after that, they failed to correct the situation over and over and over again."

He also described the emotional impact of losing friendships after filing the lawsuit.

"I'm so angry that the friends that I used to have have just turned on me like this," he said. "I didn't do anything. I got injured at a football practice and yet I'm the one to blame."

What's next:

Jason Solomon said attorneys are gathering Malakai's medical records before the next stage of the lawsuit. The family hopes discussions with attorneys and local officials will eventually produce a resolution that addresses both Malakai's education and medical needs before the new school year begins.

For now, Malakai says his biggest wish is simple.

"I would love to go to high school and I'd love to be normal again," he said. "I don't know if my health is going to allow me to do it."