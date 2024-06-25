The Volo Museum's Titanic exhibit was unexpectedly flooded during severe storms this week.

The museum is also renowned for its paranormal activities. For decades, many visitors, employees and residents of the property have reported experiencing unexplainable occurrences, with the flooding of the Titanic exhibit being one of them.

"This is the first flood to happen in this building in 40 years," said museum director Brian Grams. "We thoroughly inspected everything, and there were no broken pipes, roof leaks, or any other obvious points of entry for such large amounts of water. Even the perimeter of the building, with a concrete floor, was dry with no evidence of cracks or holes. The flood is a total mystery."

Museum officials said the flooding was captured on security footage.

"Watching the water rush in on the footage eerily resembled scenes from the Titanic movie," said marketing director Jim Wojdyla. "What really gave me Goosebumps was watching the flood start from under that car that inspired our entire exhibit."

The car is a 1912 Renault French concept car, with only two vehicles ever produced. One of them was aboard the Titanic, which now lies at the bottom of the ocean. Its counterpart, the only remaining one, is now displayed in the Volo Museum's Titanic Exhibit.

The exhibit is currently closed for maintenance, during which museum staff meticulously dismantled and reassembled its historic contents to ensure preservation.

The Titanic exhibit is scheduled to reopen on Saturday.