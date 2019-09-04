Warrant issued for Gurnee burglary suspect

article

Gurnee police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a vehicle last week in the north suburb.

A warrant was issued Aug. 30 charging 39-year-old Michael B. Edwards of Waukegan with a felony count of burglary, according to Gurnee police and Lake County court records.

Edwards is accused of breaking into a vehicle at 5:07 a.m. Aug. 29 in the driveway of a home in the 4000 block of Kenwood Avenue in Gurnee, police said in a statement. The victim found several items missing from the vehicle. The center console and glove compartment were opened and items were strewn throughout the vehicle's interior.

Police released images from surveillance videos showing the suspect entering the vehicle and soon received tips identifying him, police said. Investigators have been unable to locate him.

While Edwards "is not believed to be armed or dangerous," police said anyone who sees him should call police instead of approaching him.