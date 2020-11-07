West Pullman charged in connection with carjacking in Albany Park

article

An 18-year-old West Pullman man has been charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Treyvon Green has been charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon and a felony count of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, Chicago police said.

The carjacking happened in the 3400 block of West Cullom Avenue, police said. About 2:50 a.m. that day, officers saw Green driving the vehicle, and after a short chase he was taken into custody in the 7600 block of South Damen Avenue.

He is due in bond court Saturday.