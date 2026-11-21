article

The Brief Several ice-skating rinks have opened for the season, including popular spots downtown and in the suburbs. Whether you want to skate outdoors or prefer to stay inside, there are plenty of options to choose from. Some rinks require reservations while others allow walk-ins. More details are below.



Throughout Chicagoland, park districts, downtown plazas and neighborhood arenas are opening their ice rinks for the season.

Want to glide past The Bean in Millenium Park, or stay inside and hit the ice like a Blackhawk? You have plenty of options to choose from.

Some locations require reservations while others allow you to walk right in and rent skates on the spot — and you can even skate for free at a few places listed below.

Outdoor rinks

The Details:

Here are some outdoor options for those who don’t mind bracing the cold:

1. Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon

Similar to a lazy river, the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon winds through scenic park views in The Loop. Online reservations are required whether you bring your own skates or rent them.

Location: 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago

Open dates: Nov. 13-March 7

Pricing: $5 with your own skates; $17-$23 with skate rental

2. McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

This iconic outdoor rink next to The Bean in Millennium Park hosts 90-minute daily sessions and offers free weekend lessons with advance registration. Hot drinks and snacks are available next door at Momentum Coffee and Millennium Hall, and online ticket reservations are required.

Location: 11 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Open dates: Nov. 20–Jan. 31

Pricing: Free with your own skates Monday-Thursday; $5 Friday-Sunday and holidays; ($18-$22 skate rental)

3. Winterland at Gallagher Way

You can skate right outside Wrigley Field next to Christkindlmarket during the Winterland festival at Gallagher Way. Getting into the plaza is free, but you'll need to buy a ticket for the ice rink and skate rentals.

Location: 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago

Open dates: Nov. 20-Dec. 31

Pricing: $8 for all ages ($16 skate rental)

4. Warren Park Ice Rink

If you're on the North Side, Warren Park has open skate sessions, drop-in lessons and stick-and-puck times. Just make sure to register online before heading over.

Location: 6601 N. Western Ave., Chicago

Open dates: Nov. 27-Feb. 15

Pricing: Free with your own skates ($7 skate rental)

5. Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park

Surrounded by restaurants and bars in Rosemont, this rink is strictly first-come, first-served. No reservations are needed, and you can rent skates if you don't have your own.

Location: 5501 Park Place, Rosemont

Open dates: Nov. 21-Jan. 31

Pricing: Free with your own skates ($8 skate rental)

Indoor rinks

Explore More:

Prefer to skate indoors? Check out these rinks that are open year-round.

6. Blackhawks Ice Center

During public walk-in sessions, you can skate on the same ice where the Blackhawks practice on the Near West Side—and anyone who isn't skating can watch for free.

Location: 1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago

Pricing: $14 for general entry; $10 for kids 10 and under, seniors and military ($6 skate rental)

7. McFetridge Sports Center

The McFetridge rink in Irving Park offers public skating with skate rentals available onsite. You can sign up online beforehand or pay at the front desk when you arrive.

Location: 3843 N. California Ave., Chicago

Pricing: $6 for ages 13 and up; $5 for kids 12 and under; $4 for weekday adult-only open skates ($4 skate rental)

8. Morgan Park Sports Center

South Siders have an indoor option at Morgan Park, which has its own parking lot right next door. You can register ahead of time for general open skates or adult-only sessions (just bring a card, since they don't take cash).

Location: 11505 S. Western Ave., Chicago

Pricing: $6 for adults; $5 for kids 12 and under; $3 for seniors 60 and over ($4 skate rental)

9. Robert Crown Community Center

Up in Evanston, Robert Crown hosts regular open skates plus weekend DJ Skate Nights, with skates available to rent. Tickets go on sale at the door 30 minutes before each session starts.

Location: 1801 Main St., Evanston

Regular pricing: $10 for adults; $6 for kids 17 and under ($4 skate rental)

DJ Skate Night pricing: $11 for adults; $7 for kids

10. Skatium Ice Arena

Skokie Park District's arena features public skate sessions alongside figure skating and hockey programs. No reservations are needed for public skate sessions, with admission and rentals paid at the desk upon arrival.

Location: 9340 Weber Park Pl., Skokie

Pricing: $7 for all ages ($4 skate rental)