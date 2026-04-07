Will County dispatcher dies in I-55 crash: 'Rest easy Missi'

The Brief A Will County dispatcher was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Channahon early Sunday. The victim, 26-year-old Melissa "Missi" Prosser of Bourbonnais, later died at a hospital. State police are investigating as her dispatch center remembers her as a dedicated colleague.



A Will County dispatcher died after a car crash on Interstate 55 over the weekend.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 246 in Channahon.

One of the drivers was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where she died an hour later. She was identified as 26-year-old Melissa Prosser, of Bourbonnais, by the Will County Coroner's Office.

Prosser, who went by "Missi," worked at WESCOM, the Western Will County Communication Center Emergency Dispatch.

What they're saying:

The dispatch center issued a statement after her death:

"Missi was a wonderful person who displayed a passion for helping others, and quickly became a valued member of the WESCOM family.

"Words cannot adequately describe our feelings right now and our condolences are with her family and friends. To say she will be missed would be an understatement.

"Rest easy Missi, we have the watch from here."

What's next:

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.