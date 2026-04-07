Will County dispatcher dies in I-55 crash: 'Rest easy Missi'
CHANNAHON, Ill. - A Will County dispatcher died after a car crash on Interstate 55 over the weekend.
What we know:
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 246 in Channahon.
One of the drivers was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where she died an hour later. She was identified as 26-year-old Melissa Prosser, of Bourbonnais, by the Will County Coroner's Office.
Prosser, who went by "Missi," worked at WESCOM, the Western Will County Communication Center Emergency Dispatch.
What they're saying:
The dispatch center issued a statement after her death:
"Missi was a wonderful person who displayed a passion for helping others, and quickly became a valued member of the WESCOM family.
"Words cannot adequately describe our feelings right now and our condolences are with her family and friends. To say she will be missed would be an understatement.
"Rest easy Missi, we have the watch from here."
What's next:
Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Police, the Will County Coroner's Office and WESCOM.