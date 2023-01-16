Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side

A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. She was listed in fair condition, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 on YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.