Woman, 64, missing from Park Manor

article

Police are looking for a woman reported missing since Sunday from Park Manor on the South Side.

Dollie Houston, 64, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Houston is a 5-foot-7, 115-pound woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black do-rag, a blue coat, camo pants and blue and pink shoes.

Police said she may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.