Woman, 76, found dead in Oak Lawn; person of interest identified
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after a 76-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence Sunday afternoon in suburban Oak Lawn.
What we know:
A caretaker found the woman unresponsive around 1:10 p.m. inside a residence in the 9400 block of South 53rd Court. Officers were called to the home and the woman died at the scene.
The woman was identified as Maryanne Buss-Kincaid by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Oak Lawn police identified a person of interest. Officials said the incident appears to be "isolated and domestic in nature."
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from Oak Lawn police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.