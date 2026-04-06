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Woman, 76, found dead in Oak Lawn; person of interest identified

By Will Hager
Published  April 6, 2026 12:52pm CDT
Oak Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 76-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Oak Lawn Sunday afternoon. 
    • Police identified her as Maryanne Buss-Kincaid and say a caretaker discovered her unresponsive. 
    • Authorities have identified a person of interest and believe the case is domestic and isolated.

OAK LAWN, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after a 76-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence Sunday afternoon in suburban Oak Lawn.

What we know:

A caretaker found the woman unresponsive around 1:10 p.m. inside a residence in the 9400 block of South 53rd Court. Officers were called to the home and the woman died at the scene.

The woman was identified as Maryanne Buss-Kincaid by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Oak Lawn police identified a person of interest. Officials said the incident appears to be "isolated and domestic in nature."

No further information was provided.

The Source: The information in this report came from Oak Lawn police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

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