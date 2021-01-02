Woman being questioned after 7 children found in vacant apartment in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman is being questioned by Chicago police after officers found seven children, including a 23-month-old baby, inside a vacant apartment in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
About 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check at an apartment that should have been vacant in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.
Inside the unit, officers found a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 23-month-old baby, police said. They were all taken to St. Mary Hospital and are in good condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.