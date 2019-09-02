Woman, man wounded in Little Village drive-by

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Chicago police investigate the scene where two people were shot, Monday morning, in the 2500 block of South Troy, in the Little Village neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman and a man were wounded in a drive-by Monday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

They were gathered outside of a home about 2:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 25th Street when someone fired shots from a passing black Jeep, Chicago police said.

The woman, 23, was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The 31-year-old man was also struck in the leg and took himself to the same hospital where he is in good condition.

Police tape stretched over an area that included the 2500 block of South Troy Street.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.