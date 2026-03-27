Woman rescued from water near DuSable Harbor, police say

The Brief A 36-year-old woman fell into the water near DuSable Harbor and was rescued by the Chicago Police Marine Unit. She and two responding officers were taken to Northwestern Hospital, all reported in good condition. Area Three Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.



A 36-year-old woman was rescued from the water near DuSable Harbor on Friday, according to the Chicago Police Marine Unit.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman fell into the water in the 200 block of N. Breakwater Access around 4:24 p.m. She was rescued by the Chicago Police Marine Unit.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police say.

Two officers were also transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition as well.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.