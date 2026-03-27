Woman rescued from water near DuSable Harbor, police say
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old woman was rescued from the water near DuSable Harbor on Friday, according to the Chicago Police Marine Unit.
According to police, a 36-year-old woman fell into the water in the 200 block of N. Breakwater Access around 4:24 p.m. She was rescued by the Chicago Police Marine Unit.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police say.
Two officers were also transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition as well.
Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.