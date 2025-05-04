Woodridge business owners on edge after string of burglaries at two strip malls

The Brief Several businesses in west suburban Woodridge were burglarized early Sunday morning, police said. The businesses were in close proximity in two separate strip malls along the busy 75th Street corridor. No arrests have been made in connection with the burglaries.



Several businesses along the busy 75th Street corridor in west suburban Woodridge were burglarized early Sunday, according to the Woodridge Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm just before 5 a.m. at 1001 W. 75th St.

They found multiple businesses had apparently been broken into, including Hair Cuttery, iBoba Bubble Tea, Yankee Candle Co., Elements Massage and Bath & Body Works. The businesses are located in the same strip mall.

Around 5:12 a.m., officers discovered additional burglaries at 1999 W. 75th St., where New Chinese Kitchen and FMB Grocery were hit.

An attempted burglary was also reported at Shanahan’s. Those businesses are also in the same strip mall.

"We're not sure which area is safe now. We're concerned," said FMB Grocery owner Maria Amirali.

Ryan Yu, with New Chinese Kitchen, said the burglars used a rock to break the door and then rushed inside.

"Police said they threw a big rock through the door. When it broke, they came back rushing in and ransacked everything, even stealing a cash register," said Yu.

He added that the burglars also took their point-of-sale system, which processes payments, manages inventory and prints receipts.

Some of the burglarized stores were closed on Sunday, but a few did remain open.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much money or merchandise was stolen. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

The Woodridge Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the police department at 630-719-4740.