Car crashes into suburban Chicago home and narrowly misses resident, officials say

The Brief A car crashed into a home in Woodstock Thursday night, causing moderate damage. An elderly woman inside the home was sitting inches from the impact but was not hurt. The driver refused medical attention; the crash remains under investigation.



A driver crashed into a home in Chicago's northwest suburbs Thursday night, narrowly missing an elderly woman inside, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Crews with the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District were called at 7:58 p.m. for a reported crash at the corner of Aspen Drive and Applewood Lane.

At the scene, firefighters confirmed a car had driven into a house. They said the crash caused moderate damage to both the home and vehicle.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photos courtesy of the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

An elderly woman was inside the home at the time of impact, seated just inches from where the car hit, officials said. She was not injured.

The driver, an adult man, declined medical attention at the scene.

The Woodstock Building Department was called to assess the damage, and Nicor Gas responded to fix a small gas leak caused by the crash.

Firefighters stayed on scene until about 10 p.m., helping with cleanup and making sure the resident had support. They said the home can still be lived in.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

What's next:

Woodstock police are investigating.