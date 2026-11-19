The Brief The Chicago Bears offense was disjointed for two and a half quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. The Bears' offensive assistant coaches shared more on Thursday. Here’s what we learned from the Bears’ offensive assistant coaches as the offense gets a chance to prove the offensive performance against Tampa Bay was a faux pas.



The Chicago Bears offense was disjointed for two and a half quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

In Week 11, it'll look different after the bye week. The Bears will add a running back off the injury report, and the offense is using a process it's used all season to move past four interceptions in the passing game.

The Bears' offensive assistant coaches shared more on Thursday.

Here’s what we learned from the Bears’ offensive assistant coaches as the offense gets a chance to prove the offensive performance against Tampa Bay was a faux pas.

The Bears get Kyle Monangai back – and they need it

Bears coach Ben Johnson talked about keeping running back D’Andre Swift fresh.

"We're conscious of it and certainly he's not a guy that we want to wear down," Johnson said on Nov. 4. "We're going to need him for the whole duration of the season. And so, we're certainly conscious of it and it's something we monitor over the course of the game."

That’s been such a focus on that task, it’s been repeated from Johnson on down.

"We want to do our best to keep him as fresh as possible throughout the course of the season," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said of Swift. "There's certain times where it looks like he could use a breather at times and we're ready to roll with the other guys that need to be available for him right there. Then there's certain times where he feels fresh, he looks fresh, he's ready to go."

Part of that has been the combination of Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed. Even with those two seeing time, Swift has 86 of his 155 carries this season in his last five games.

Those were all games running back Kyle Monangai missed.

Big picture view:

Now, Monangai will make his return this Sunday against the Saints and give the Bears a running game they’ve missed. Monangai’s presence also gets the Bears on track with keeping Swift fresh as much as it does the offense getting more explosive plays in the run game.

"That’s why you need more than one guy. It's hard," Bears running backs coach Eric Studesville said. "The availability of more than a guy is an advantage for everyone not just D'Andre."

The Bears are close to the ‘Ozzy of old’

Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar has been monitoring the left tackle developments, especially with Braxton Jones now out for the year.

Theo Benedet is starting. But, Ozzy Trapilo might be getting closer to where he was right before his injury.

After Trapilo returned, he was still off. He had a few reps the coaches didn’t like and his performance was keeping him off the field, even though the coaches wanted to rotate between Benedet and Trapilo at left tackle.

"I didn't know if it was mentally, that he had lost his confidence, not as ready – You know, all the things you start to wonder as a coach," Roushar said.

Dig deeper:

That performance wasn’t related to confidence, though. Roushar said Trapilo was dealing with another injury, not related to the torn patellar tendon he was able to recover from.

When he got back from the bye week, Trapilo showed the coaches he’s getting closer to what he was last year.

"He did some things in that bye, got some things taken care of," Roushar said. "I felt like on Tuesday's practice, I saw Ozzy of old. So, closer to what we're hoping for to be down this stretch."

Bears’ quarterback room didn’t stop

The Bears’ passing game went into the bye week on a mixed bag.

Sure, Caleb Williams threw four interceptions. But, he also put together a game-winning drive.

While Bears quarterbacks coach JT Barrett got a chance to get away during the bye week, there was a lot of self-scouting in the lead up to Week 11.

The most encouraging part of that self-scout process was that it was consistent.

"We're still the same. I love the guys in the room," Barrett said. "We're still trying to keep getting better each and every week. And we're always trying to get better, me included, right? So how can we do that? Keep working on preparation and just have that mindset of, ‘hey, I'm always trying improve.’"

What's next:

The Bears hope that consistency from the room can help Williams move past his first-career four interception game.

Barrett draws inspiration from NFL great Drew Brees, where the process was completion-oriented. That simply means the Bears’ process is to hunt completions and move the ball down the field.

"You treat the game for what it is, and learn from it, grow from it," Barrett said, "And then move on to the next one."