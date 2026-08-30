Bears trade DT Gervon Dexter Sr. to Falcons for a cornerback and draft pick

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. didn't practice this last week with a hamstring injury.

Now, he's going to Atlanta.

The Bears have reportedly agreed to trade the defensive tackle to the Falcons on Sunday morning.

Bears trade Dexter: Full details

The Bears send: Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.

The Falcons send: Cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round draft pick.

What we know:

This move comes as the Bears have growing concerns about the health of their secondary.

Kyler Gordon missed all of training camp with an injury, Tyrique Stevenson has been banged up in training camp on multiple occasions but has played through it and certain depth players have been injured.

Couple that with the Bears' offseason moves at defensive tackle, and the Bears felt comfortable enough to move Dexter.

The Bears have Grady Jarrett leading that group. They also signed defensive tackles Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street and James Lynch in free agency, and selected Jordan van den Berg in the sixth round, who has shined in training camp.

Dayo Odeyingbo can also rotate inside for the Bears from the edge. That allowed the Bears to move Dexter, who was in the final year of his rookie contract, to Atlanta for a cornerback.

But, Dexter was productive. He had 48 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Bears last season.

By the numbers:

Phillips was a 2023 fourth-round pick by the Falcons and started seven of the 28 games he played in Atlanta. He spent most of the 2025 season on injured reserve.