Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson says he's going to try to lead, not blend in

The Brief A second prominent Caleb could make a splash this season on the sports scene in Chicago. Rookie Bulls forward Caleb Wilson is facing lofty expectations as the young centerpiece of the rebuilding NBA team, Wilson said he’s fluid about what he wants to accomplish as a rookie.



A second prominent Caleb could make a splash this season on the sports scene in Chicago.

Rookie Bulls forward Caleb Wilson is facing lofty expectations as the young centerpiece of the rebuilding NBA team, something now-injured quarterback Caleb Williams has been accomplishing with the NFL's Bears.

And like Williams, whose prolific passing and nimble footwork led the Bears to an unexpected 11-6 record and division title last season, the 20-year-old Wilson seems to have arrived with a bit of a confident edge.

"Well in my opinion, there’s no leadership while blending in, so I’m definitely not going to try to blend in," Wilson, the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA draft, said Monday at the Bulls' media day. "I am going to go in there and try to lead by example.

"I feel like as a rookie, people respect actions more than respect voice or words. So I’ll let my actions lead."

Big picture view:

The Bulls are trying to climb from a 31-51 record in 2025-26 when they missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Chicago allowed 121.5 points per game, ranking 28th overall in the NBA.

The 6-foot-10 Wilson was considered possibly the most athletic player in the draft. Known for his finishing ability, the forward averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in 24 games with North Carolina last season before it was cut short by left hand and right thumb injuries.

Wilson is good to go and has been impressing new first-year executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham and new coach Tiago Splitter with his work ethic and willingness to learn as the team get its formal training underway.

"The expectations are probably pretty high because Caleb is pretty outspoken," Graham said. "But internally we know that it’s a season of growth and development. We have to be OK with giving him grace throughout this year, because he’s going to have some ups and down.

"It’s exciting because Caleb has all the potential in the world and we just, kind of like, have to water that seed correctly. You know, in that time, it will sprout into something really beautiful."

Wilson has been working on strength and conditioning to navigate NBA play. He and Splitter have yet to talk about a specific role, with both saying that will evolve. Wilson says he thinks Splitter, a 41-year-old from Brazil who played seven seasons in the NBA, will "allow him to go out there and play" and be direct if he need to make changes.

Wilson said he’s fluid about what he wants to accomplish as a rookie.

"I’m more of a process guy than an outcome guy," he said. "That’s how I’ve been … just as of late because, you know, you can’t control the outcome of things if you don’t focus on the process."

Dig deeper:

The Bulls are below the NBA’s salary cap and have room for additions. They signed 11-year veteran guard Norman Powell, an All-Star last season with Miami, to a two-year free-agent deal. Chicago also traded for 27-year-old center Nic Claxton and guard Buddy Hield, who is 33.

Graham said he could add more, depending on how much framework youngsters like Wilson, 22-year-old forward Matas Buzelis, No. 15 2026 draft pick Dailyn Swain and No. 12 2025 pick Noa Essengue need to experience success — and win a little now — as the Bulls build a foundation for long-term success.

"I think we accomplished some and we’re still in the game for others," Graham said. "As you’re developing, you know, now I think it’s better to develop with a more competent roster."

Point guard Josh Giddey, who directed an up-tempo game when healthy last season, said he’s not sure if he qualifies as a veteran since he’s still only 23, albeit entering his sixth season. Giddey set career highs last year with averages of 17 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists in 54 games.

Giddey, who is fully recovered following right ankle surgery, also has been impressed by Wilson.

"It’s obviously a different kind of level when you play against real NBA talent in the regular season," Giddey said. "But one thing he doesn’t lack is confidence."