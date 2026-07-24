Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams makes his debut on NFL Top 100 list

The Brief The NFL's Top 100 list tracks the top players in the league as voted on by NFL players. The Bears had their first player make the list. Now, Caleb Williams has made his debut.



Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a productive sophomore season in the NFL.

His peers agreed with him.

Williams made his debut on the NFL Top 100 list of the best players in the league as voted on by players.

What we know:

Williams was voted No. 51 on the NFL's Top 100 list after what was a record-breaking season.

Not only did Williams lead the Bears to an NFC North Division title, with epic comebacks and flashy throws. In the process, Williams set a Bears franchise record with 3,942 passing yards in a single season. His 27 touchdown passes in a single season tied Jay Cutler for the fourth most in a year.

Williams is the second Bear to debut on the list, and slots in right above Tampa Bay offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

Williams was voted ahead of Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who was No. 72 on the list.

Bears' defensive end Montez Sweat also made the list and was voted No. 91 on the list of 100 players.

What we don't know:

There will be other Bears who make the Top 100 list. Those players will be unveiled soon.

We also don't know where Williams will place next season if he improves on his 2025 season.

Improvement is what the Bears are eying next for their star quarterback.

"It goes back to my first conversations I've had with Caleb and those were that he wants to win here in Chicago, and he wants to win Super Bowls," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "That's really his motivating factor. He's been very clear and consistent with that message over the last year and a half that I've gotten to know him. So in order to do that – but that's what we're pursuing. His portion of that is to be the best leader that this team can get from the quarterback position, excel this offense to the next level, and be a good supportive teammate throughout the whole thing. I think he continues to make significant strides and I’m very happy with where he is at."