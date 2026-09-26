Chicago Bulls acquire long-time sharpshooter in swap with Hornets | Report

The Brief The Chicago Bulls have added a veteran sharpshooter to their roster before training camp begins. After being in the market for another perimeter player, the Bulls get one in a trade. The Bulls have reportedly made a trade with Charlotte.



The Chicago Bulls have added a veteran sharpshooter to their roster before training camp begins.

The Bulls have reportedly made a trade with Charlotte, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Bulls & Hornets trade details

Bulls acquire: G Buddy Hield, cash considerations

Hornets acquire: G Rob Dillingham

Big picture view:

The Bulls are adding a highly regarded shooter in Hield.

Hield, 33, comes to Chicago after a 48-hour stint with Charlotte. He has a reputation as one of the NBA’s longtime perimeter shooters, having made 2,201 career 3-pointers. That ranks 15th in NBA history.

Hield played for the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors in the 2025-2026 season. He played in 51 games with those two teams, and averaged 7.6 points per game.

This trade comes just two days after the Hornets acquired Hield from the Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that Charlotte traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to Atlanta for Hield, guard Ryan Nembhard and cash considerations.

This continues the roster overhaul for the Bulls, as the team was actively aiming to bring in a perimeter player. ESPN reported the Bulls were actively pursuing Jonathan Kuminga before he chose to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bulls added a first-option scoring presence in Norman Powell, a point guard in Josh Giddey, a center in Nic Claxton and two foundational players in Matas Buzelis and No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson.

Hield brings this presence, and sends Dillingham to join his third team since the start of the 2026 calendar year.

Dillingham played in 30 games for the Bulls after acquiring him from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade that sent Ayo Dosunmo to Minnesota. Dillingham, the eighth overall selection of the 2024 NBA Draft, played an average of 21.6 minutes per game while averaging 9.6 points per game.