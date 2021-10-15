Chicago Cubs name Carter Hawkins as new general manager

The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that Carter Hawkins would be the club’s new general manager.

The Cubs said Hawkins would be formally introduced at Wrigley Field on Monday.

"I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization," Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said in a statement.

Hawkins spent 14 seasons with the Cleveland Indians. For the last five seasons, he was the team’s Assistant General Manager, while also having been involved in all aspects of baseball operations. That includes player and staff procurement and development, negotiations, rules, and administration and plater personnel decisions at the major and minor league levels.

"He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence. I enjoyed getting to know him throughout the interview process, and it quickly became clear that we share the same passion for team building. I look forward to partnering with him to build the next great Cubs team," Hoyer said.

Hawkins graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University in 2007.

