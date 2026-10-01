Column: What's next for Kyler Gordon? Chicago Bears make it clear he has to earn his return

The Brief The Bears opened up Kyler Gordon's 21-day practice window as he returns from the physically unable to perform list. When Gordon does return officially, he’ll need to show a bit more. His spot won’t be guaranteed, and the Bears need to see him earn it.



Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen spent Wednesday getting some extra work with defensive back Kyler Gordon.

It was Gordon’s first day back with the Bears after the team opened up his 21-day practice window as he returns from the physically unable to perform list.

Gordon has been a hot topic from the offseason until now. One of the Bears’ biggest defensive investments played just three games in 2025, and has missed the first three games of 2026. He’ll miss the next three games before he’s eligible to return.

When Allen spent time with Gordon on Wednesday, he was encouraged. He saw good things from a player that has three weeks to get to the speed he needs to be at.

"He's got to ramp up and get himself into football shape," Allen said. "I think he's a player that can help us."

But, even when Gordon does return officially, he’ll need to show more.

His spot won’t be guaranteed, and the Bears need to see the player that once excited the coaching staff before he’s fully integrated into the starting lineup. The team made it clear on Thursday whatever Gordon wants, he has to earn.

What they're saying:

Bears nickelbacks coach Cannon Matthews is not the one who makes final decisions. That starts at the top with coach Ben Johnson and continues through Allen.

But, welcoming Gordon back into the fold is significant for Matthews. The position coach gets a chance to stoke some fires.

"That's a problem that we want, and that's also a problem that Ben and DA will figure out," Matthews said. "My job as the coach is just to have as much competition as possible."

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That competition at nickel cornerback will be paramount when Gordon returns to play.

The Bears aren’t going to just give him his job back, either. Rookie Malik Muhammad and veteran Cam Lewis have played for the Bears at nickel and played well enough to earn continued looks.

Even though sparking a position battle will spurn players on to step their games up, Matthews wants Gordon to recognize those players are currently ahead of him.

"At the end of the day, if we got five guys who are playing and practicing at a high level, it puts the onus on him to say maybe there's something there," Matthews said. "I just think just trying to create the competition and, again, that just makes us all better in the end."

In talking to the Bears’ assistants on Thursday, it's evident Gordon has to prove multiple things before he’s a regular contributor to this defense again.

First, he needs to get into the playing shape the Bears want to see. This goes beyond just getting into playing shape; the Bears want him to show that he’s healthy and then stay healthy so he can be available.

Second, when he does get back, he has to perform. The Bears signaled a frustration with Gordon before training camp began to a point where Bears general manager Ryan Poles questioned if he'd play for the Bears in 2026. Reading between the lines from what coaches have said before the season and during it, there’s a good amount of ground on and off the field he needs to win back.

There have been players that have shown their commitment to what the Bears want to do. Muhammad is a great example of this. Even though Tyrique Stevenson was healthy for Monday, the Bears still felt comfortable letting Muhammad start at the outside cornerback position because he earned it on the practice field and in the meeting rooms.

The Bears are intentional with what they do; they want to see the same in return from their players.

"Just from all of our guys, regardless of who it is, we just look for just total buy-in, commitment," Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris said. "Just doing things our way."

What's next:

Gordon has his 21-day window to prove he’s going to be in the right shape to play.

There might be a lot Gordon has to earn back, but he has the time to do it. The three-week span is a healthy amount of time.

But, the coaches have made it known there are players ahead of him that will be getting the practice reps with the first-team defense while he’s working.

"A lot of the reps and stuff are going to the guys who are playing," Harris said.

Those players are Muhammad and Lewis for now. Gordon has a chance to earn that starting nickel cornerback spot again. If he’s close to 100 percent, or even around 90 percent, that’s a player who is better than most players at that position.

But, he needs to show it.

It starts with this first week of practice. It’s something the Bears are intently watching.

"We got 21 days to figure it out and make a decision," Allen said. "We will use whatever time we need to evaluate where he's at."