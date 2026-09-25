Cubs-Red Sox doubleheader moved up amid storm threat, creating logistcal frustrations

The Brief The Cubs and Red Sox are moving the start of the second game of Friday’s doubleheader by a half-hour because of concerns about an impending storm That storm is expected to bring heavy rains and high wind gusts to the Boston area. Both teams have clinched postseason berths, but this final series will still determine both teams' seeding.



For the second time in two days the Red Sox are adjusting their schedule, moving the start of the second game of Friday’s doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs up by a half-hour because of concerns about an impending storm that’s expected to bring heavy rains and high wind gusts to the Boston area.

Big picture view:

The first pitch for Game 2 of is moving from 6:05 p.m. to 5:35 EST. The team says the change was made in consultation with Major League Baseball. Game 1 was originally scheduled for Sunday's series finale, but was moved up to beat the impending weather system. It is still set for a 1:05 p.m. start.

For now, the final game of the series is set for Saturday at 7:15 p.m. But that start time and location remain fluid, with potential for the game to even be moved to a different venue.

Both teams have clinched postseason berths, but this final series will still determine both teams' seeding.

What they're saying:

This move by the league wasn't met with much joy.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell expressed his frustration earlier this week because the doubleheader now puts the Cubs in a tight spot with their pitching rotation as the Northsiders remain in play for homefield advantage in the NL Wild Card round.

"They just moved games up on us," Counsell told reporters before the Cubs played the Marlins on Wednesday. "I understand there's extenuating circumstances, but you just don't see that happening."