Hayes, Williams lead Dream to 90-83 win over Sky

Tiffany Hayes scored 26 points, Courtney Williams added 18 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 90-83 on Tuesday night.

Aari McDonald scored eight points and assisted on a basket by Monique Billings in a 10-0 run that made it 18-8 with two minutes left in the first quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. McDonald, the No. 3 selection in April’s draft, finished with nine points and five assists — both season highs.

Atlanta (2-2) had 11 steals and forced 21 Chicago turnovers.

The Sky shot 39.3% (25 of 62) from the field, including 6 of 17 from 3-point range, but made 27 of 28 from the free-throw line.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-2) with 21 points, Diamond DeShields scored 17 and Courtney Vandersloot added 14. Azura Stevens scored 13 and Astou Ndour-Fall had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Candace Parker (ankle) and Allie Quigley (hamstring) did not play for Chicago.