How Patrick Kane is adjusting to new teammates and coaches in return to the Blackhawks

The Brief Once again, Patrick Kane took the ice for the start of training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks. The veteran forward signed a $16 million, two-year contract with Chicago in free agency. Kane is getting used to his old surroundings as he begins his 20th NHL season in the same place where he started his career.



Once again, Patrick Kane took the ice for the start of training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks. That used to be his regular routine, but it was a different experience for him this time around.

Kane is getting used to his old surroundings as he begins his 20th NHL season in the same place where he started his career. The veteran forward signed a $16 million, two-year contract with Chicago in free agency.

"A lot of it is so familiar in a lot of ways, and then you get out there on the ice and you look at all the players out there and everyone’s completely different, right?" a chuckling Kane said Thursday. "So different coaches, different players. So different in that way, but yeah, so exciting."

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Chicago is hoping the offseason additions of Kane and defenseman Bo Byram — alongside the growth of its young core — will help lift the team into contention in the rugged Western Conference. The Blackhawks went 29-39-14 last year, an 11-point improvement from the previous season and still last in Central Division.

"We wouldn’t make some of the transactions we made if we didn’t believe there was a step to be had here," general manager Kyle Davidson said. "Now, there’s a lot that goes into it. ... It’s all about showing up and expecting something every night and we should expect to arrive and win. And so, where that ends up at the end of the year, we’ll see."

Going to the postseason with Chicago used to be an annual occurrence for Kane, who turns 38 in November. He skated in playoff games with the Blackhawks for nine straight years beginning in 2009, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Kane, who won the 2016 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, isn’t the same player he was during those previous playoff runs. But he had 16 goals and 41 assists in 67 games with Detroit last season. He has at least 50 points in 18 of his 19 seasons.

"He’s still a great player," Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight said. "You can tell the skill he has, his awareness on the ice with the puck and without the puck, so I think that’s something that’s going to really help us. ... I think he’s going to bring a lot of skill and talent out of a lot of other players, which is what I think will be so good for us."

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Kane skated on a line with Frank Nazar, 22, and rookie Roman Kantserov on the first day of camp. Kantserov turns 22 on Sunday.

The Blackhawks open the season on Sept. 29 at Vegas, so coach Jeff Blashill doesn't have much time to tinker with his lines.

"Patrick is a super high IQ hockey player, and a lot of give-and-go to his game," Blashill said. "Both Frankie and Roman can play some of that give-and-go game with him; they think it a little bit the same way. Historically, when Patrick has had a center that can create lanes with his speed, it has helped him. Frankie, with his speed through the middle, will open up some different passing lanes, as well."

Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard is expected to miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery from left shoulder surgery. He could play alongside Kane on the team's top line when he returns.

Kane has been getting to know all the team's young players. He likes Nazar's competitiveness and he said Kantserov is very smooth.

"I thought, you know, as a line today, we got more and more chemistry as the day went on and things got better and better," Kane said. "So excited to keep building with them."