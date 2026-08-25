How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Chicago Bears finish their 2026 preseason slate on Saturday. The Bears will travel to Nashville for another joint practice before finishing the preseason schedule vs. the Titans. Here’s how you can watch the Bears' final preseason game as they face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.



The Chicago Bears finish their 2026 preseason slate on Saturday.

After losing their first preseason contest since 2023, the Bears will travel to Nashville for another joint practice before finishing the preseason schedule vs. the Titans.

Here’s how you can watch the Bears' final preseason game as they face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

You can watch the Bears take on the Titans right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available on our stream for viewers in the Chicagoland area on our website, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX Local app for mobile and connected TV.

Join us before the game, as Cassie Carlson leads a pre-season pre-game show to preview the action starting at 4 PM. Adam Amin, Stacey Dales and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while Jasmine Baker will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Stick around after the game, as Anthony Herron joins Cassie to breakdown what we learned about the Bears in our post-game show right after the final whistle.

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals start time

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nasvhille, Tennessee

Time: 5 P.M., CDT

The Bears go back to the drawing board for a decisive week.

Last Thursday's joint practice tested plenty of the players who will start Week 1 for the Bears. Now, the eyes are on the player trying to make a final lasting impression to make the Bears' opening day roster.

Players like Kaden Davis, Skylar Thomas, Salvon Ahmed, James Lynch and more are getting their final chances to prove they should stick around this fall.

Chicago Bears 2026 preseason schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 34, Cleveland Browns 10

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Chicago Bears 9

Week 3: Aug. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings