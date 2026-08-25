How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears finish their 2026 preseason slate on Saturday.
After losing their first preseason contest since 2023, the Bears will travel to Nashville for another joint practice before finishing the preseason schedule vs. the Titans.
Here’s how you can watch the Bears' final preseason game as they face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TV: FOX 32 WFLD
Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app
Radio: ESPN 1000
You can watch the Bears take on the Titans right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available on our stream for viewers in the Chicagoland area on our website, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX Local app for mobile and connected TV.
Join us before the game, as Cassie Carlson leads a pre-season pre-game show to preview the action starting at 4 PM. Adam Amin, Stacey Dales and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while Jasmine Baker will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Stick around after the game, as Anthony Herron joins Cassie to breakdown what we learned about the Bears in our post-game show right after the final whistle.
Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals start time
Date: Saturday, Aug. 29
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nasvhille, Tennessee
Time: 5 P.M., CDT
The Bears go back to the drawing board for a decisive week.
Last Thursday's joint practice tested plenty of the players who will start Week 1 for the Bears. Now, the eyes are on the player trying to make a final lasting impression to make the Bears' opening day roster.
Players like Kaden Davis, Skylar Thomas, Salvon Ahmed, James Lynch and more are getting their final chances to prove they should stick around this fall.
Chicago Bears 2026 preseason schedule
Week 1: Chicago Bears 34, Cleveland Browns 10
Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Chicago Bears 9
Week 3: Aug. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule
Week 1: Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers
Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets
Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers
Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons
Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots
Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks
Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins
Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills
Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)
Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings