Illinois basketball: What an Andrej Stojakovic return means for the Illini

The deadline to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft was 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Illinois basketball guard Andrej Stojakovic didn't take his decision to the final hour, but he still made Illini fans sweat as he prolonged the choice he'd make.

Would he stay or go? The guard answered that question at 6 p.m.

What we know:

Stokajovic is staying at Illinois. He announced his decision on social media.

The guard withdrew his name from the 2026 NBA Draft, and will return for his senior season at Illinois where he'll try and bring the Illini back to the Final Four.

It was a difficult decision for the 6-foot-7 senior, who will be one of the top offensive weapons for the Illini in the 2026-2027 season.

The dream of following his dad's footsteps and playing in the NBA will be on hold for at least one more year.

"I love Illinois, I loved it this year, and if I do go back I’m looking forward to making hopefully more history with the team," Stojakovic said at the NBA Combine. "Making it to the NBA has been on my mind since I was young."

Part of his decision was going to come down to where he'd be able to play the most.

Getting to play at the NBA level would be big for his player development. However, returning for one more year on the floor at college level would most certainly mean he would be a daily starter for the Illini.

"I’m going to evaluate the process, but at the end of the day it’s where I can play the most," Stojakovic said. "If that means to stay in the NBA and happen to have a role where I can be a player and that be beneficial for my career in the long run, that’s what I’ll decide to do."

Big picture view:

Stojakovic's return is a massive boon for the Illini's chances to get back to the Final Four, too.

In the 2025-2026 season, he averaged 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He saved some of his best performances for the Big Dance, where he earned NCAA Tournament All-South Region Team honors after averaging 13.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament.

Stojakovic came off the bench for the Illini in the final stretch of the 2025-2026 season and the 2026 NCAA Tournament. However, that was more of a product of Keaton Wagler emerging as one of the best players in college basketball.

Wagler will be a top-10 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Now, Stojakovic will be looked upon as the primary scoring option for the Illini. His return brings experience and size to the team to go along with his ability to score the ball.

Illinois should be one of the favorites to win the Big Ten, and should be favored to go on another deep NCAA Tournament run.

It's what he's coming back for.

"That’s the goal — go back to the Final Four and then strive for a national championship," Stojakovic said. "Understanding what we have back at Illinois is extremely special, I’ve just got to make the right decision."