Illinois football secures bowl eligibility by styming Nebraska on Friday

The Brief Illinois football defeated Nebraska 24-13 on Friday night. The Illini have bounced back with four straight wins after facing massive adversities this season. They are now bowl eligible.



Collin Dixon caught two touchdown passes including a record-breaker and Illinois used a trick play to set up its go-ahead TD as the Illini defeated Nebraska 24-13 on Friday night to become bowl eligible with their fourth straight victory.

Dixon’s 3- and 6-yard TD receptions gave him 12 for the year, breaking Illinois’ all-time single-season mark by two. He caught eight passes for 129 yards from Katin Houser, who was 22 of 36 through the air for 292 yards and three TDs.

A 29-yard run by holder Lars Rau on a fake field goal set up the go-ahead TD for Illinois (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) early in the third quarter — a 5-yard pass from Houser to Jordan Anderson.

Rau, who is the Illini's punter, said the fake is called "Charlie Brown."

"It worked because everyone did their part," he said.

Nebraska coach Matt Ruhle said his team was prepared for the fake, but the Illini still pulled it off.

"They called something aggressive, executed it, and made the play," he said.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema said while he's happy his team is bowl eligible, "a 9-3 team can get into the playoffs."

Nebraska (5-4, 2-4) lost its fourth straight. Anthony Colandrea was 32 of 43 for 284 yards and a TD to Jacory Brown Jr., who had six catches for 93 yards. Jamal Rule ran for 69 yards on 15 carries.

"I know everyone is frustrated, but when you look at the game, it was a good one for a long time," Ruhle said. "We just needed to make a couple more plays."

Dixon scrambled into the end zone on a 3-yard TD pass from Houser late in the first half on his record-breaking reception to tie the game 7-7 at halftime.

Nebraska took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 15-yard run by Mekhi Nelson on his only carry of the game. The Huskers drove 98 yards in 10 plays for the score.

Nebraska kicker John Hohl missed 54- and 45-yard field goals in the half.

The Takeaway

Nebraska: The Huskers got off to a 5-0 start this season for the first time since 2016, then suffered three straight heartbreaking losses by a total of 13 points. They led each of those games in the fourth quarter, irritating their rabid fanbase. Nebraska’s loss Friday night won’t help matters in Lincoln.

Illinois: Early-season home losses to Duke and Purdue seemingly put a damper on the Illini’s bowl chances. But Illinois has bounced back with four straight wins, much-needed victories heading into a tough stretch to end the regular season (at No. 5 UCLA, home vs. No. 21 Iowa and at Northwestern). Only UCLA (5-0) has a longer Big Ten winning streak than Illinois, which is eligible for a third straight bowl appearance for the first time since 1992.

Not much on the ground

Nebraska has held teams to less than 100 yards rushing six times, with a season-low 32 yards vs. Washington. Illinois had only 84 yards on the ground.

Illini injury

Dixon’s school record TD catch came on the drive after Illini running back Javari Barnett was carted off the field with his injured left leg in an air cast.

Up next

Nebraska: At Rutgers on Nov. 14.

Illinois: At No. 5 UCLA on Nov. 13.