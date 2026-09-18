The Brief Cam Lewis was ready to be the Chicago Bears’ nickel cornerback for the season-opener against Carolina. He started at safety instead. Lewis is now one of the biggest parts of the Bears’ secondary that’s trying to hold itself together after it’s been ravaged by injuries. He is now needed more than ever. The coaches are more than okay with that, too.



Cam Lewis walked into Bank of America Stadium with his assignment in hand.

Or so he thought.

Lewis was ready to be the Chicago Bears’ nickel cornerback for the season-opener against Carolina. He prepared for it all week. He was also prepared to play safety and in dime packages for the Bears if needed.

Around 10:30, Lewis settled into the visitor’s locker room in Carolina. His assignment changed in a flash. He was now the starting safety. He also didn’t think twice.

"Okay, cool," Lewis said. "Let's go out there and play ball."

Lewis is now one of the biggest parts of the Bears’ secondary that’s trying to hold itself together after it’s been ravaged by injuries. Lewis wasn’t meant to be, but was signed with the idea he could be if needed.

Lewis is now needed more than ever. The coaches are more than okay with that, too.

"You don't miss a beat," Bears nickelbacks coach Cannon Matthews said. "Just a true professional that allows me to sleep better at night."

The backstory:

Lewis inked a two-year deal with the Bears this offseason in free agency. He came from Buffalo, where he played a variety of roles.

"One of the big reasons why we went out and got him is because we do feel like he's versatile and can fill a lot of roles," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "In this particular game last week, he had to fill in at the safety position.

His ability to do everything is what paces the Bears’ defense now.

Injuries have seemingly held the Bears hostage at this point of the season, forcing players to move around and forcing coaches to shuffle positions.

That’s where Lewis shines, though. The Bears signed him this offseason with the idea in mind that Lewis can be a player to fill in where needed. He’s a versatile player and the Bears saw a need for a player like him after the 2025 season.

Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon all missed multiple games last season. That meant players shifted around all over the defensive backfield.

The same thing happened to the Bears in 2026 before the season even began.

Gordon is sidelined again, Coby Bryant is out until late in the regular season at the earliest and Xavier Woods is battling a groin injury. Lewis came in at safety, and had the third-most tackles in Week 1 of all Bears defenders with six total tackles.

The plan was for Woods to play safety next to rookie Dillon Thieneman in his first regular season game. Woods couldn’t go, so Lewis rotated up top. The coaches lauded his performance.

"Was not emotional. Just, "I got you. No problem. Here we go,’" Bears safeties coach Matt Giordano said. "I thought Cam did a great job and had a good game."

That performance doesn’t happen by accident, however. It was by design.

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Big picture view:

Lewis was ready for Week 1 because of how he prepares every week. He isn’t doing just one position, either. He cross trains at safety, outside cornerback and nickel cornerback.

Doing so is time-consuming. It’s why Lewis has a very specific routine set:

Monday : Review the game film from the weekend.

Tuesday : Start studying first and second down in both nickel and safety. The coaches will tell him early Tuesday what defense they’ll call. Then, Lewis rotates practice reps at safety and nickel.

Thursday : Progress to third down packages, start looking at red zone for safety and nickel.

Saturday: Look at everything for all three positions: Outside corner, safety and nickel.

That’s easier said than done, sure. But, Lewis has it down.

"I got like a routine down, but it is challenging," Lewis said. "I feel like I'm always up for the task."

The Bears have just added to Lewis’ plate since training camp began.

First, he was operating with the second-team defense. Then, injuries settled in. Even Lewis had to shake off a camp injury, but was fine.

This is a boon for the Bears. The veteran defensive back offers a calming presence.

"It helps me sleep a lot easier at night, especially given the situation we've been in all off season," Matthews said. "It's a guy where we’re cross training from the beginning."

Even during the win over Carolina, the Bears kept shuffling Lewis.

Stevenson was shaken up for a play or two, but the Bears shifted rookie Malik Muhammad to the outside cornerback position, moved Lewis to nickel corner and slotted Elijah Hicks at safety.

The shuffling may cause headaches for the coaches. But, it doesn’t worry them. The coaches – from Giordano in the safeties room, to Matthews overseeing the nickelbacks to Allen overseeing the entire defense – never fret when asking Lewis to fill a role.

"It's huge for a coach because you don't have to worry about anything, or him knowing what to do," Matthews said. "You have full confidence."

They’re confident that Lewis can do whatever is asked of him. The Bears will need him, too. A rotational depth player seemingly became one of the most important players in the secondary room overnight.

Lewis will be ready for it.

"Whatever happens," Lewis said, "I'm prepared for it all.