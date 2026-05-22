Teen charged in Kane County Cougars team bus fire during Canada trip, Winnipeg police say

A Canadian teenager was arrested for allegedly setting the Kane County Cougars baseball team's bus on fire while the team was on a trip to Canada this week.

What we know:

The Winnipeg Police Service said the baseball team's bus was completely destroyed in a fire allegedly set in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"On May 21, 2026, at 1:50 a.m., General Patrol officers from multiple districts immediately responded to an out of town team’s tour bus that was fully engulfed in flames while parked at 1 Portage Avenue (Goldeyes Stadium)," the Winnipeg Police wrote in a post on Facebook. "The Kane County Cougars team bus was parked after hours while on a road trip to Winnipeg. The entire bus and contents were destroyed."

According to Winnipeg police, a nearby bystander saw someone inside the team bus and helped remove them. After Winnipeg Police arrived, two teenagers were taken into custody.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Cougars were on a trip through Winnipeg and played the Winnipeg Goldeyes later on Thursday. Kane County won 12-5.

The Kane County Cougars team bus, seen here, was allegedly set on fire during a trip through Canada, Winnipeg police said, on May 21, 2026, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Dig deeper:

Winnipeg police said that investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Police charged one of the two teenagers with arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material.

The 15-year-old female was later released and turned over to an adult.