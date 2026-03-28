Michigan's Nimari Burnett playing in his Chicago hometown for a spot in the Final Four

Nimari Burnett's basketball journey has taken him all over the country. From high school in Illinois and California, then to college with Texas Tech, Alabama and, finally, Michigan.

All the way back to his hometown for perhaps his biggest moment yet.

Burnett and the Wolverines play for a spot in the Final Four when they take on Tennessee on Sunday at United Center, the Chicago Bulls' home arena. For Burnett, a 24-year-old Chicago native, it's an incredible turn of events.

"I remember growing up as a kid and dreaming about playing on a high level. Being here, watching Derrick Rose when I was growing up was always amazing," he said. "But being here, playing for a Final Four, I think nothing tops that."

Burnett played for Morgan Park, about 20 miles south of United Center, for one season before finishing his high school career with Prolific Prep in Napa, California. He played one season at Texas Tech and one at Alabama; this is his third and final year at Michigan.

The 6-foot-5 guard has started each of his 106 games with the Wolverines, averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.

"Nimari is a stabilizer. Every day, he’s the exact same person emotionally, physically," Michigan coach Dusty May said Saturday. "His pre-practice routine is 10 out of 10."

With his 6-9 wingspan, Burnett could play a major role in the Elite Eight matchup with Tennessee. He will have at least some of the defensive responsibilities on high-scoring guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, and he also is expected to help out on the glass.

"He’s got length. He’s got size. He’s got athleticism," May said of Burnett. "I think our guards rebounding down will be the difference in us moving on or going home."

Burnett compared Tennessee to Illinois and Purdue, two of the most physical teams in the Big Ten.

"We’ve played ... there’s been a lot of teams that crash the glass heavy, and that’s their identity," he said. "That’s been Tennessee’s identity throughout the season."

Burnett and Michigan also got to play at United Center for this year's Big Ten Tournament. They made it to the final before losing to Purdue on March 15.

The top-seeded Wolverines opened the NCAA Tournament with runaway victories over Howard and Saint Louis. Burnett made six 3-pointers while scoring a total of 26 points in the two games in Buffalo, New York.

He was limited to two points on 1-for-5 shooting in Friday night's 90-77 win over Alabama. But his lone basket — a fast-break dunk off a long pass from Yaxel Lendeborg early in the second half — was a highlight.

Burnett is one of a couple of players on the Wolverines who have taken a step back in prominence as May has strengthened the roster. He has played fewer minutes and attempted fewer field goals over the last two seasons, but he didn't sound as if that bothered him.

"Playing with the most unselfish, the best players across the country and getting to this moment, playing in the NCAA Tournament, it means everything," he said.

"Any level of success will take a level of sacrifice. We all understand that, but we’re all committed to that one goal, which is to win a national championship."