Music City Miscue: Vanderbilt stuns N.C. State on final play for improbable win

The Brief Miles Capers forced the fumble and Cayden Daniels recovered just before time expired. This gave Vanderbilt a stunning 35-31 win over N.C. State on Saturday. Vanderbilt (3-0) was down 17-0 in the first half and 24-7 in the third quarter but rallied behind freshman QB Jared Curtis.



Miles Capers forced the fumble and Cayden Daniels recovered just before time expired to give Vanderbilt a stunning 35-31 win over N.C. State on Saturday.

N.C. State (1-2) quarterback CJ Bailey was attempting to run out the clock in the end zone on what could have been the final play of the game but fumbled as he was being tackled. After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff there was enough time for one play but the Wolfpack were stopped on their side of the 50-yard line.

Vanderbilt (3-0) was down 17-0 in the first half and 24-7 in the third quarter but rallied behind freshman QB Jared Curtis.

N.C. State was looking for its first road win against an SEC opponent since 1977, but Vanderbilt ties their largest comeback win since defeating Ole Miss in 2012. Vanderbilt's lead on the fumble-recovery touchdown was their only lead of the game.

In what seemed improbable for Vanderbilt after Jared Curtis was intercepted by Brody Barnhardt at the 1-yard line with 1:04 left in the game, Vanderbilt defied the odds.

N.C. State took control early and didn’t surrender the lead till the last play. The Wolfpack led 14-0 after a 33-yard touchdown run by Will Wilson and a touchdown pass from Bailey to Keenan Jackson. Along with over 200 yards in the air, N.C. State also had over 100 yards on the ground.

It was a scorching hot day in Nashville, with pre-kickoff temperatures at a feels like 98 degrees, on-field temperature at 150 degrees, and the National Weather Service saying it reached a record of 100 degrees in Nashville.

The takeaway

N.C. State: Their rushing attack was solid with 164 yards, and the offense was efficient against an SEC opponent.

Vanderbilt: Offensive line issues need to be figured out in order to help Curtis. They committed five holding penalties and a false start. The Commodores totaled 13 penalties for 116 yards.

Up next

N.C. State hosts Appalachian State next Saturday.

Vanderbilt travels to play Auburn next Saturday.