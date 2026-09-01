Northwestern football: Preview and predictions for the Wildcats in 2026

On Saturday night, the 'Cats are back.

Here’s a preview of Northwestern football’s upcoming 2026 season, where the Wildcats want to take another step forward under David Braun.

Northwestern Football: Key information

Head coach: David Braun (Fourth season, 19-19 overall record)

Key additions: QB Aidan Chiles (transfer from Michigan State), LB Kobie McKinzie (transfer from Oklahoma), DL Jamaal Johnson (transfer from UCF), TE Alex Honig (transfer from UConn) and DB Montae Pate (transfer from Weber State), offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Key departures: DL Anto Saka (transferred to Texas A&M), QB Preston Stone, DL Aidan Hubbard, OL Caleb Tiernan (NFL draft) and OL Evan Beerntsen (NFL draft)

Northwestern Football 2026 Preview

What we don't know:

The ‘Cats ended the 2025 season on a high note in the Game Above Sports Bowl, trouncing Central Michigan. Going 7-6 was an improvement from 4-8 in 2024.

There were questions if coach David Braun could be the guy going forward. He needed to regain some of the magic he found in 2023 when he led the Wildcats to an 8-4 record after Pat Fitzgerald was fired, and he did.

Wins over Penn State on the road, Minnesota at Wrigley Field and a shutout of Purdue at home were examples of it all coming together for NU.

In an effort to bring it to the next level, Braun recruited plenty of experience on the defensive side of the ball. He got first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly a mobile and experienced quarterback in Aidan Chiles. He retained key pieces of the offensive line and offense.

The team’s litany of offensive playmakers – by far the strength of the team – should lead the change for any success. Wide receivers Griffin Wilde, Hayden Eligon, Drew Wagner and Ricky Ahumaraeze all return as four of the five top receivers in 2025. Running back Caleb Komolafe leads a running back room that includes veteran Joseph Himon II and transfer Gavin Sawchuck.

That means NU’s roster will comprise experience in an effort to push them over the top.

What we don't know:

With every team that makes key additions in the transfer portal, it’s fair to wonder how they’ll all play together as a unit.

Namely, offensive linemen Caleb Tiernan, Evan Beerntsen and Martes Lewis all departed this offseason. Replacing that much experience isn’t easy for Northwestern, but they tried to fill those shoes with transfers Arkel Anugwom and Grant Seagren.

Chiles takes over as the ‘Cats’ starting quarterback, and comes to Evanston after two up-and-down seasons at Michigan State.

Perhaps Kelly can unlock a new side of Chiles. But, it’s not clear how high his ceiling is for NU this year.

The same goes for NU. It’s not clear how high the ‘Cats ceiling is this year, especially with a schedule that includes road games against No. 6 Indiana, No. 2 Oregon and No. 1 Ohio State.

Big picture view:

Like we mentioned, Northwestern did end the year on a high note.

But, it could have been better.

NU lost by one score to Illinois. Michigan and Nebraska. The ‘Cats closed losing four of their last five. That would have given the ‘Cats a chance at a 10-win season.

It won’t be easy. The three-week stretch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 14 starts with the Ducks, continues with No. 22 Iowa at home and ends with the Buckeyes. Stealing one of those games could be program-changing, but it’s even more imperative NU takes care of business in its winnable games vs. South Dakota State, Colorado, Ball State, Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Then, NU has to win a few of its final games vs. Penn State, Iowa, Illinois, Oregon, Ohio State or Indiana. Easier said than done, to be clear.

This season should inch NU closer to that self-proclaimed goal of 10 wins and a Big Ten Championship. With experienced players on both sides of the ball, coordinators who can teach the type of play NU wants and a head coach that’s growing into the role it’s fair to assume NU takes its next step forward.

How much of a step forward is to be determined.

Northwestern Football 2026 Schedule

Bold indicates games at New Ryan Field in Evanston.

September 5 – vs. South Dakota State

September 19 – vs. Colorado

September 26 – at Indiana

October 3 – vs. Penn State

October 10 – vs. Ball State

October 17 – at Michigan State

October 24 – vs. Rutgers

October 31 – at Oregon

November 7 – vs. Iowa

November 14 – at Ohio State

November 21 – at Minnesota

November 28 – vs. Illinois

2026 Season Prediction: 7-5