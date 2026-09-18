Ozzy Trapilo practices in full as Chicago Bears have clean injury report ahead of Vikings game

The Brief The Chicago Bears had a lengthy injury report to start the week. On Friday, that changed. The Bears boasted a clean injury report on Friday. Here's the biggest development that comes with it.



The Chicago Bears had a lengthy injury report to start the week. Three players didn't practice, while six other players were limited with injuries.

On Friday, that changed.

The Bears boasted a clean injury report on Friday. Everyone practiced in full. No one is questionable, and no one has an injury designation.

Here's the biggest development that comes with it.

Big picture view:

The Bears will be healthy against the Vikings. This means there are no questions about whether specific players will play.

Safety Xavier Woods will see the field after missing Week 1 with a groin injury. On offense, Darnell Wright and D'Andre Swift were both limited this week with injuries, but will play Sunday with no questionable designation.

The biggest development is that Ozzy Trapilo was a full participant in practice. The Bears' left tackle is back at full speed less than 10 months after suffering a torn patellar tendon, which normally keeps players out for a whole year.

"He's getting mixed in here and there," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "Again, we're just following the advice of the athletic staff."

The Bears will have Trapilo healthy, and it remains to be seen how the team deploys him. It makes sense to see him used as a backup to get up to playing speed before he officially takes his starting left tackle job back.

Either way, the Bears have options and are deep at their positions with the roster they have going into Sunday. That's a boon for the Bears, who are aiming for a pivotal NFC North win early on in the 2026 season that can impact what happens later in the year.

The other side:

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Friday that Carson Wentz will start against the Bears on Sunday. Kyler Murray remains sidelined with the concussion he suffered against Green Bay, and JJ McCarthy will be the second-string quarterback.

Johnson talked about the perils of preparing for two quarterbacks all week. Now, the Bears know who they'll see.

The Bears played against Wentz four years ago during the 2022 season when Wentz played for Washington. Wentz completed 10 of his 22 passes for 99 yards in the Commanders 12-7 win.

"It's one of those things that can put you in a blender a little bit, particularly when they are as different as they are. If we have to adjust then we will, we probably won't find out until the last hour and yet our plan is our plan. Like I said before, we've got to win our one-on-ones across the board regardless of who the quarterback is."