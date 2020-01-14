President Trump welcomed with chants of '4 more years' before LSU, Clemson game

article

The latest from the College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson in New Orleans (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The national championship game is turning into the shootout many expected between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

After Clemson scored 10 straight points on B.T. Potter's 52-yard field goal and Tee Higgins 36-yard touchdown run, LSU answered on Joe Burrow's 3-yard scoring run to cut the lead to 17-14 in the second quarter.

The 17 points put up by both teams were scored in less than five minutes.

Potter's field goal was his career best. Higgins took the handoff, faked a reverse and rolled through several LSU defenders near the goal line to finish in the end zone.

The 10-point deficit was the largest LSU had faced all season.

8:05 p.m.

Joe Burrow’s 52-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase has tied the national championship game at 7-7.

Clemson’s defense didn’t allow No. 1 LSU to cross its own 11 on its first two possessions and LSU still hadn’t crossed midfield when it took possession for the fourth time in the game late in the first quarter.

With the help of a couple of tough runs by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU finally found its rhythm.

Still, this national title performance so far stands in stark contrast to the semifinal against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, when Burrow passed for seven TDs in the first half.

7:50 p.m.

Clemson is on the scoreboard first — although it took longer than may have been expected.

The third-ranked Tigers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead on No. 1 LSU with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

It is LSU's first time trailing in 25 quarters.

The game was billed as a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. But the teams each punted twice on the their opening two possessions.

LSU's potent offense has only six yards after its first two series.

7:20 p.m.

Thunderous applause and chants of “Four More Years” welcomed President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they took the field at the New Orleans Superdome before college football’s championship game between LSU and Clemson.

The crowd also broke into chants of “USA, USA.”

The president and first lady walked onto the field Monday night for the singing of the national anthem.

Trump won a nearly 20-point victory in Louisiana in the 2016 presidential election.

LSU then won the coin toss and kicked off to Clemson, which was forced to punt on its first possession.