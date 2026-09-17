'Race to improve': How the Chicago Bears defense feels the pressure to get back on track

The Brief The Chicago Bears are keeping perspective in hand after Week 1. In this case, the Bears know they have to fix their defense. The pressure is on. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is applying that pressure himself.



The Chicago Bears are keeping perspective in hand after Week 1.

The most important thing are the facts at hand. Notably, the Bears won their season opener and are currently 1-0.

On the one hand, the offense scored 59 points.

On the other hand, the Bears only won by 22 points as the defense gave up 37 points.

"The good thing is that we're thankful that you always come out of a win, you know, because winning's hard in this league," Bears safeties coach Matt Giordano said. "Winning kind of disguises or hides the things that you really need to address or work on."

In this case, the Bears know they have to fix their defense. The pressure is on.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is applying that pressure himself.

Big picture view:

The Bears’ struggled in Week 1 on defense. The Panthers amassed 478 total yards, averaged 7.7 yards per play and scored 24 points in the first half.

It wasn’t all a struggle. The Bears’ defense forced three turnovers and limited Carolina to 13 points in the second half.

But, that’s all in the past.

Allen was adamant the NFL moves on a week-to-week basis, especially going from Week 1 to Week 2. There are things to fix, but there’s also a message in there to get back out there.

"Line up again and let’s go," Allen said. "Let’s focus on playing outstanding this week. Let’s move on to this one."

It all starts in the film room and in position groups. The Bears need players to take accountability for the issues on Sunday.

"We have to be man enough to admit and see where we fell short," Allen said.

That message was received. The coaches didn’t have to bring it to the players’ attention.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was especially critical of himself.

"I wasn't on my game. I wasn't into how I needed to be mentally, physically," Johnson said. "I think it kinda just trickled throughout the defense. I think at times we showed up and made plays, but I think overall we left a lot of plays out there to be made."t

The Bears gave up too many explosive plays. But there were some developments as the game went on which were encouraging.

Rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad had an interception on a play near the end of the half that led to a touchdown. Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman emerged in the second half. He helped force a fumble with Johnson that shifted the tide of the game firmly into the Bears’ favor.

But, the veterans on the team began fixing the issues mid-game. Those corrections need to continue during the week.

"Honestly, it was a lot of things that we were fixing as soon as they happened," Johnson said. "A lot of times it's like, okay, we got to set this edge. Okay, hey, let me clean up my technique in this way or that way. But I mean, all of the stuff was easy fixes. It wasn't anything that we didn't know what was going on. It was just things we got to clean up and be better off."

the standard is already so high for the Bears the rookies are moving with the veterans.

"We just gotta be better," Muhammad said. We can't go out there doing foreign stuff. We got to go out there and do what we do, and do what we do week in and week out. We just got to be better in coverage, tackling, communicating."

What's next:

The Bears get a chance to prove they can course correct quickly against the Vikings.

That’s easier said than done. Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell is regarded as one of the better offensive minds in the NFL. He also has two veteran quarterbacks at his disposal in Kyler Murray, if Murray clears concussion protocol, and Carson Wentz.

They’ll also be throwing to Justin Jefferson, who is regarded as one of the best receivers in the league.

In order to get back on track and perform at a level that fits their standard of play, the Bears need to make plays. That comes down to the Bears instilling confidence in their defense.

Bears secondary coach Al Harris talked about that confidence when talking about Muhammad’s interception.

"You got to keep creating guys' confidence," Harris said. "The way you talk to them, your message has to always be confidence and believing in the guys because everybody out there we believe in. So when you see those plays, like those plays are expected."

That confidence might need to be reinforced at times. It needs to be with the younger players, like Muhammad and Thieneman.

For the veterans, the confidence to get back on track is already there. They just need to get back on the field.

"I know I'm confident that we'll get back," Johnson said.