The Brief The Chicago White Sox added Nick Martinez to their rotation. The 36-year-old Martinez went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay He joins a White Sox team that's been revamping its rotation.



The Chicago White Sox added Nick Martinez to their rotation on Saturday.

White Sox agree to terms with Nick Martinez

The backstory:

According to a person with knowledge of the deal, Martinez and the White Sox agreed to a $44 million, two-year contract with the veteran right-hander.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

The 36-year-old Martinez went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay this past season, when he was an All-Star for the first time. He went 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in four playoff appearances, helping the Rays reach the World Series.

Chicago is coming off a surprising 2026 season, going 84-78 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The White Sox swept Houston in the opening round before blowing a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five AL Division Series against Cleveland.

The South Siders had at least 101 losses in each of the previous three years, including a franchise-record 121 in 2024.

2027 White Sox Pitching Rotation

Sean Burke

Dustin May

Nick Martinez

Grant Taylor

No. 5: TBD

Martinez is the second major addition to a rotation that recorded a major league-low 674 2/3 innings this season. Right-hander Dustin May agreed to a $52.5 million, three-year deal.

The White Sox also have Sean Burke, who went 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA this year, and Grant Taylor is expected to move into the rotation after working out of the bullpen for much of last season.

Martinez was selected by Texas in the 18th round of the 2011 amateur draft out of Fordham. He made his big league debut with the Rangers in 2014.

Martinez is 63-65 with a 3.99 ERA in 160 starts and 151 relief appearances over nine seasons, also playing for San Diego and Cincinnati. He pitched in Japan for four seasons before signing with the Padres in March 2022.