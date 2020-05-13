We Still Teach: Friday, May 15


We Still Teach is a partnership between Chicago Teachers Union and FOX32/WPWR My50 to broadcast lessons from Chicago teachers to bridge the digital divide throughout the Chicagoland area.

We Still Teach: Tuesday, May 12


We Still Teach: Thursday, May 14


We Still Teach: Wednesday, May 13


