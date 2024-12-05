Cook County man charged after sheriff's police make disturbing discovery on cellphones

A Norridge man is facing felony charges after hundreds of videos of child pornography were discovered on his cellphones, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

In August, authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person on social media who uploaded and shared files containing child sexual abuse material.

A search warrant was then obtained for the social media account, which was linked to 47-year-old Richard Corcino.

On Dec. 3, Corcino was taken into custody and a cellphone in his possession was recovered. After his arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home and a second cellphone was recovered.

Corcino confirmed that both cellphones were used to view child pornography, the sheriff's office said. A forensic analysis of both phones revealed hundreds of videos of child pornography, many involving victims under the age of 13.

Richard Corcino

Corcino was charged with dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony, and possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

He was ordered released at his first court hearing and is due back on Jan. 17, 2025.