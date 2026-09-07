Chicago weather: Beautiful Labor Day with warmer days ahead

The Brief Labor Day will be mostly to partly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Temperatures rise into the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.



Happy Labor Day!

Beautiful Labor Day weather

The weather looks magnificent for the unofficial summer send off. Highs will be not far from 80° and skies will be mostly to partly sunny. Humidity levels are in check too.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. A few of our usual cool spots might dip into the upper 50s.

What's next:

Tuesday will be warmer with mid 80s and partly sunny skies. Our one chance of rain this workweek arrives late at night into Wednesday morning.

The rest of Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.