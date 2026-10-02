Chicago weather: Beautiful weather expected for Bears game, sunny weekend ahead

The wet weather is behind us and for a while to come. Thursday actually goes down as the second-wettest October 1st on record for Chicago O'Hare (1.41" of rain came down). The two-day totals were even more impressive, with some locales seeing around 4"-6" of total rainfall.

Looking ahead

This weekend features a lot of sunshine and some comfortable air for early October. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and then lower 70s on Sunday. Morning temps are going to be in the 40s for many, so don't be surprised by the chilly starts.

For those going to the Bears game on Sunday, you are in for a beautiful day of weather: sunshine and lower 70s with a northwest wind around 10 mph. If anyone is tailgating ahead of the game, it may be a touch cool early on. But the strong sunshine should help to offset things.

Going into next week, we'll keep highs in the 60s to start the week with more sunshine. By the middle of the week, the wind flips to the south and that helps to spike the highs. Middle 70s are looking likely on Wednesday and Thursday; great weather for October Sox baseball! Dry conditions persist through the end of the week with highs holding in the 70s for many and lows near 50 degrees.



