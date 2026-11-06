Chicago weather: Chilly Friday gives way to sunny, warmer Bears game day

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind will be a touch gusty at times up to 25 mph. There is a chance for lake effect showers, especially east of I-65.

Tonight, lows will be dropping to the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Bears game day Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs around 60 under sunshine. For the game, temperatures will be in the 50s and even the 40s … ouch.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday will be back to the low 60s with sunshine.

Temperatures will be back to the mid and upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.