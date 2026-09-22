Chicago weather: Chilly nights, warmer afternoons ahead for Chicagoland

There have been a few isolated showers and storms in the far western sections of Chicagoland. Most areas enjoyed partly sunny skies with very fall-like temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Gusty winds out of the northeast have led to choppy waves on Lake Michigan, and a Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect for all Lake Michigan beaches until at least midday Wednesday. Dangerous boating and swimming conditions are expected.

Looking ahead

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with just a small chance for a few showers. We finally break into a little more sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

As of now, the weekend looks mainly dry. There are a few computer models trying to introduce a few isolated rain showers Saturday into Sunday, but we'll keep the forecast dry for now. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.