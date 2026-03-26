Chicago weather: Cold front arrives but weekend warmup expected

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening, likely wrapping up around 11 PM or midnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening, likely wrapping up around 11 PM or midnight. Any strong or severe storm will be capable of producing large hail.

Skies will dry out tonight with lows falling to near the freezing mark. Winds will be very gusty out of the north-northeast, possibly as high as 40mph through midnight.

Friday will be cold and breezy with highs only in the 40s for most of northeast Illinois, but northwest Indiana will be even colder! Highs will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees in northwest Indiana thanks to a wind off of the lake.

The weekend ahead looks great with sunshine on Saturday and then increasing clouds on Sunday. Temperatures will be near 50 on Saturday before warming into the lower 60s on Sunday.