Chicago weather: Cool temperatures stick around before a warmer weekend

It has been a cloudy and cool Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s for most of Chicagoland. Gusty northeast winds are once again resulting in high waves on Lake Michigan, so a Beach Hazard Statement remains in effect for central and northern Cook County beaches until 10 PM, and until noon Thursday for Lake County, Illinois.

Looking ahead

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Skies become partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunshine continues Friday with highs in the mid 60s, and then more clouds roll in for the weekend ahead.

Saturday and Sunday look partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Similar conditions can be expected Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Our next chance of rain looks to arrive sometime late Tuesday or Wednesday.