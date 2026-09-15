Chicago weather: Daily rain chances continue through the weekend

Scattered showers and a few storms remain possible throughout the rest of our Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has areas near and south of I-80 in a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe storms this evening. Should any storm become severe, damaging wind gusts are the primary concern.

Looking ahead

Rain chances linger overnight and into Wednesday. In fact, we'll have a rain chance every single day through early next workweek. Wednesday through Friday will be seasonably warm in the mid 70s.

Both Saturday and Sunday have a chance of rain, but the soggier day looks to be Saturday with highs near 80. Cooler air arrives Sunday with highs around 70.